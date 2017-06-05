Police officers surprise child at his birthday party

A little boy who loves police officers turned 8-years-old this week and his father worked to surprise him.

The little boy loves the police and his father asked Olive Branch Police Department if an officer could come to his birthday party Saturday.

Well, 8-year-old Casey Huffman didn't get one officer to come to his party - he got four of them. In addition, he and his friends were also given the opportunity to try on some police equipment.

"Casey and his friends were extremely excited to meet our officers and had a blast trying on some of the equipment our officers use every day," Olive Branch Police Department wrote on their Facebook. "Happy Birthday Casey. We hope you had as much fun as our officers had."

