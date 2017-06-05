Police officers surprise child at his birthday party

A new plan is in the works to light up the Interstate 40 Hernando De Soto Bridge in a whole new way, just like that of the new Big River Crossing.More >>
A Ripley, Tennessee police officer has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and patronizing prostitution.More >>
Throughout the storm recovery, families have been relying on American Red Cross for food and shelter.More >>
A 4-year-old accidentally shot and killed a man on Friday in Helena-West Helena.More >>
A little boy who loves police officers turned 8-years-old this week and his father worked to surprise him.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
