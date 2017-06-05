4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills man; 3 men in custody

A 4-year-old accidentally shot and killed a man on Friday in Helena-West Helena.

Courtney Craig, 29, was shot by the child after the child got a handgun and accidentally fired it.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of North Braingo at approximately 5:34 p.m.

Three men took Craig to Helena Medical Regional Center by a private car. Craig was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child's mother, Yasmeen Brown, and the 4-year-old child were questioned by officials with the Department of Children's Services. Officials are investigating Brown for possible failure to protect and endangerment of a minor.

The three men who took Craig to the hospital were arrested by Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Nicholas Harvey is charged with possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Marvin Speed is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of firearms.

Antwon Speed is charged with tampering with evidence.

The grandmother will take custody of the 4-year-old, according to police.

A final determination regarding if the child will be taken out of the home will be up to Arkansas Department of Children's Services.

