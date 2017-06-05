3-week-old child found dead - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3-week-old child found dead

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-week-old child.

Police received a call of an unresponsive child Monday night.

Officers arrived in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive and found the 3-week-old child dead.

Police said this is a death investigation at this time and no cause of the child's death has been determined.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:35:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:58:25 GMT

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

  • Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Man dies from swimming days after getting tattoo, doctor says

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:51:17 GMT

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>

    Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo. 

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly