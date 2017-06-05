Downtown residents on alert for creeper frightening women

A Downtown woman said she's on alert after encountering a man who frightened her (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

People downtown are on the lookout for a creeper after a scary encounter one woman had while walking outside her South Main Street home.

The woman believes this is not the first time the man has harassed women and until he is caught, she said it won't be the last.

"Once I saw him toward me I just trusted my instincts," Nikki Dildine said. "I knew something just wasn't right about it."

Before the sun was up Saturday morning Dildine was out with her pups on an early morning walk. A white pickup truck caught her eye when in a hurry it pulled out of the parking lot and sped by her - making a U-turn - then parking around the corner on Front Street and GE Patterson.

"I see him walking toward me and it just didn't feel right," she said.

She took that uneasy feeling as a sign and hurried her dogs across the street back to her apartment. She said the man continued to follow her.

"He was really close behind me," she said. "I hurried up. Put the code in the gate and shut it so he couldn't come in."

Dildine said just outside the gate in the corner was the man in his 50s with dark shaggy hair touching himself and saying vulgar things.

About two weeks ago, Dildine's friend was also out for an early walk with her dog. Dildine's friend reported to police the same man followed her.

It all happened a quarter of a mile from Dildine's downtown apartment.

Although this time the man ran off when she showed him she was armed with a taser.

"I think this person has done this multiple times," Dildine said. "I think they are going to keep doing it until they are caught."

Until then, mace and Dildine's cell phone will be close at hand anytime she's out walking downtown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.