Violinist, former U of M student, attacked by United Airlines worker

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HOUSTON, TX (WMC) -

A violinist with ties to the University of Memphis claims she was attacked by a United Airlines employee for trying to bring her violin onboard a plane.

Yennifer Correia, who received an artist diploma with the U of M, said she was at Bush Airport in Houston catching a flight to play with the Missouri Symphony Orchestra. 

That's when a supervisor told her she had to check her violin.

When Correia told the person 'no' and asked for a name, the supervisor allegedly threw herself on top of the suitcase, threatened to call airport security, then simply walked away.

United DID responded to the allegations saying "We're disappointed anytime a customer has an experience that does not live up to his or her expectations. We are reaching out to Ms. Correia to gain a better understanding of what occurred and to offer assistance."

