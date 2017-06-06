Memphis ranks in top 26 percent of diverse US cities

U.S. immigration policy has been a hot topic recently, and the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most Diverse Cities in America. They compared demographic profiles of the 500 largest cities in the country, looking at five major categories: socioeconomic, cultural, household, religious, and economic diversity.



Memphis ranked fairly highly, coming in at #134 overall. Memphis ranked 10th in religious diversity, 33rd in household-type diversity, and 100th in marital-type diversity. It’s lowest rankings were in income diversity (433rd) and birthplace diversity (360th).

Most Diverse Cities in America

1. New York, NY

2. Jersey City, NJ

3. Houston, TX

4. Dallas, TX

5. Silver Spring, MD

6. Aurora, IL

7. Gaithersburg, MD

8. Los Angeles, CA

9. Germantown, MD

10. Long Beach, CA

Key Stats

College, Alaska, has the highest income diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Youngstown, Ohio, the city with the lowest.

Oakland, Calif., has the highest racial and ethnic diversity, which is 3.9 times higher than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the lowest.

Waipahu, Hawaii, has the highest household-size diversity, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the city with the lowest.

Yakima, Wash., has the highest occupational diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Cambridge, Mass., the city with the lowest.

You can read the full report and compare cities here.

