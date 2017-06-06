Memphis ranks in top 26 percent of diverse US cities

U.S. immigration policy has been a hot topic recently, and the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most Diverse Cities in America.More >>
U.S. immigration policy has been a hot topic recently, and the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most Diverse Cities in America.More >>
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
That's why WMC Action News 5 and United Way are teaming up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.More >>
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
That's why WMC Action News 5 and United Way are teaming up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.More >>
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of West Tennessee and eastern Arkansas through 10 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for most of West Tennessee and eastern Arkansas through 10 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Brent Rooker and Cody Brown each had three RBIs, and Mississippi State beat host Southern Miss 8-6 early Tuesday in Game 7 of the Hattiesburg Regional to advance to the super regional.More >>
Brent Rooker and Cody Brown each had three RBIs, and Mississippi State beat host Southern Miss 8-6 early Tuesday in Game 7 of the Hattiesburg Regional to advance to the super regional.More >>
The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Ideas."More >>
The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Idea."More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>