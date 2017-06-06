Former Covington police officer indicted on rape of teen

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted a former Covington police officer on rape charges.

Former officer Raymond Pullen is charged with and indicted on five felonies:

Rape and statutory rape by an authority figure

Incest and sexual battery by an authority figure

Aggravated statutory rape

District Attorney General Michael Dunavant said Pullen, 50, committed the acts with a 15-year-old between April 9 and 10.

Pullen is not accused of committing the acts while on duty, but he has been terminated from Covington Police Department.

Pullen was released on $100,000 bond, but is expected in court for an arraignment on June 8.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.