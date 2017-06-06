Former Covington police officer indicted on rape of teen - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Covington police officer indicted on rape of teen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted a former Covington police officer on rape charges.

Former officer Raymond Pullen is charged with and indicted on five felonies:

  • Rape and statutory rape by an authority figure
  • Incest and sexual battery by an authority figure
  • Aggravated statutory rape

District Attorney General Michael Dunavant said Pullen, 50, committed the acts with a 15-year-old between April 9 and 10.

Pullen is not accused of committing the acts while on duty, but he has been terminated from Covington Police Department.

Pullen was released on $100,000 bond, but is expected in court for an arraignment on June 8.

