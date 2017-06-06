17-year-old in non-critical condition after being shot - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A 17-year-old was shot early Tuesday morning on South Third Street.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this point.

