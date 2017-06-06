Summer Avenue Family Dollar robbed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Summer Avenue Family Dollar robbed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Family Dollar located at 3400 Summer Ave was robbed Monday morning by an unidentified male.

The suspect gave the appearance of having a weapon and stole an unknown amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as an 18-to-25-year-old,  5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall black man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

