Summer Avenue Family Dollar robbed

The Family Dollar located at 3400 Summer Ave was robbed Monday morning by an unidentified male.

The suspect gave the appearance of having a weapon and stole an unknown amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as an 18-to-25-year-old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall black man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

