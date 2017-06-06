Grizzlies hosting tryouts for entertainment squads at Landers Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting open tryouts for their live entertainment squads to perform at Grizzlies home games and community events in the Mid-South.

The Grizz are looking for performers for Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch, and Claw Crew.

Claw Crew auditions include spots for the Grizzlies and in Southaven with Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies new D-League team.

Auditions will run through the day on Saturday, July 9, at Landers Center in Southaven, with registration for each squad coming at different times:

Blue Bunch: 8 a.m. Grizzline: 10 a.m. Claw Crew: 1 p.m. Grannies and Grandpas: 3 p.m.

In addition, Grannies and Grandpas and Blue Bunch will hold learning sessions at SubRoy Studios leading up to the tryouts.

Grannies and Grandpas will have $5 prep classes every Friday at 7:30 p.m. through June 23. Their audition clinics will be Monday, June 26, Wednesday, June 28, and Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Classes cost $20 for one session, $25 for two, and $50 for all three.

Blue Bunch will hold prep classes every Saturday through June 24 from 10 a.m. for ages 7-11 and 11 a.m. for ages 12-15 for $5 each. Audition clinics will run Sunday, June 25, Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Classes cost $20 for one session, $25 for two, and $50 for all three.

