MLGW expects all outages to be repaired by Wednesday morning

Memphis Light Gas and Water president Jerry Collins said all power in Memphis will be restored either Tuesday night or Monday morning.

MLGW spoke to city council members Tuesday to update where they stand after last Saturday’s storm caused blackouts across the city.

Initial outages were close to 180,000 customers, but that number finally dipped to below 1,000 Tuesday.

MLGW also spoke about the improvements since 2003, the last time a significant weather event knocked out power to such a large number of Memphians. They also discussed the pros and cons to moving all of their power lines underground, which would improve reliability—especially during storms—but cost an estimated $3.6 billion.

