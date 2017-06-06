500 families receive meals from Mid-South Food Bank following storms

Hulla Newsom has six mouths to feed. She, along with 500 others, waited in long lines at City University School on Tuesday morning hoping to receive food from the food bank. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Mid-South Food Bank handed out meals to 500 families who lost food during the power outages caused by recent storms.

An estimated 188,000 people lost power, ruining much of the food people had stored in their refrigerators.

"Y'all are a blessing to us," she said. "Y'all know the Lord will find a way for people to be helped and so y'all led the way."

Mid-South Food Bank employees, along with City University School students, handed out grocery bags filled with cereal, jambalaya, canned foods, and more.

"We're there after everyone else is gone to make sure we're meeting the food and nutritional needs of those people who were impacted by the storm," said Mid-South Food Bank President Estella Mayhue-Greer.

To qualify for the food, you must live in the zip code where it is being distributed. Also, you will be asked to provide an MLGW bill with an address that matches your government-issued I.D.

The event is the first of three Mid-South Food Bank plans to hold this week. The others will take place in Orange Mound and Frayser.

WMC Action News 5 and United Way are hosting a fundraiser to assist nonprofit organizations like Mid-South Food Bank in helping those affected by the storms get back on their feet. Donations will be accepted at the WMC5 studios, located at 1960 Union Avenue, until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. If you'd like to donate online, text STORM5 to 313131.

