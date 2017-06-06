Cook Out buys three Danver's locations

The Memphis Business Journal reported that a corporation with ties to Cook Out recently filed a permit for three Danver's properties, including on Union in midtown.

The other two locations are on Kirby Parkway and Highway 64.

There has been no conformation yet that Cook Out will be moving to these locations.

The first Memphis-area Cook Out opened in December on Highland Street near that University of Memphis.

