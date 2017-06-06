Ole Miss responds to notice of allegations from NCAA

Ole Miss released its response to the notice of allegations involving infractions from football, women's basketball, and track and field it received from NCAA in February.

The school already self-imposed a one-year postseason ban on football, which is expected to cost Ole Miss nearly $8 million in SEC postseason football revenue.

Ole Miss was charged with multiple Level I violations, considered by NCAA to be the most serious, including lack of institutional control.

