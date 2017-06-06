3rd arrest made in downtown hotel shooting

A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.

A third person has been arrested following the shooting that injured a man at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel.

Barret Loveberry is charged with criminal attempted especially aggravated robbery in connection with the May 26 shooting, according to Memphis Police Department

Two other people, Kiersten Gray and Derrick Hill, were previously arrested.

The man who was shot in the confrontation was a Saudi Arabian who was in Memphis for special training.

According to WMC Action News 5 sources, the shooting was connected to prostitution.

