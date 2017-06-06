MLGW discusses plans to prevent future mass outages

At a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, MLGW officials broke down its plan for reducing mass outages in the future.
The utility company's biggest focus is working toward adding thousands of smart switches, which is part of a new system that sectionalizes a circuit so that less people lose power.
George Foster, who lost power at his Whitehaven home for several days, sat alongside city council members as MLGW showed photos of the major damage caused by the Memorial Day weekend storms.
Foster smiled when he heard that MLGW said it is taking steps to make changes following the city's third worst storm in history.
"It's a blessing we didn't have any fatalities," said Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones.
MLGW said it is working to make power lines stronger. It is also updating circuits to prevent mass outages.
"We had a lot of places where there was very, very heavy damage," Alonzo Weaver, MLGW, said. "That's why these efforts take a lot of people and it takes time."
MLGW is budgeting $18 million over the next five years to invest more in smart switches. Smart meters helped out, too, during the storm, according to MLGW.
"We can ping a smart meter on someone's home or business and tell if it has power," MLGW President Jerry Collins said.
Collins believes FEMA should cover about 75 percent of the $15 million already spent in restoration.
"They're working as hard as they can to finish this up," Collins said about the MLGW crews in the field.
As far as putting power lines underground as many have suggested, Collins said it's not cost effective and would cost $3.6 million.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Hundreds of high school students stood in line for summer jobs on Monday.More >>
Hundreds of high school students stood in line for summer jobs on Monday.More >>
At a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, MLGW officials broke down its plan for reducing mass outages in the future.More >>
At a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, MLGW officials broke down its plan for reducing mass outages in the future.More >>
A third person has been arrested following the shooting that injured a man at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel.More >>
A third person has been arrested following the shooting that injured a man at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel.More >>
A violinist who played with Memphis Symphony Orchestra claims she was attacked by a United Airlines employee for trying to bring her instrument on board a plane.More >>
A violinist who played with Memphis Symphony Orchestra claims she was attacked by a United Airlines employee for trying to bring her instrument on board a plane.More >>
Ole Miss released its response to the notice of allegations involving infractions from football, women's basketball, and track and field it received from NCAA in February.More >>
Ole Miss released its response to the notice of allegations involving infractions from football, women's basketball, and track and field it received from NCAA in February.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>