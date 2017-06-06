High school students question validity of 'summer job' program

Hundreds of high school students stood in line for summer jobs on Monday.

But on Tuesday when they showed up to get to work, they were left waiting and concerned they wouldn't even be able to work.

"We don't understand anything that's happening and the children are getting very discouraged," Jake Wheatley said.

Wheatley said he and his niece started standing in line around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Hall in Germantown, alongside hundreds of others.

They were waiting for orientation for a privately funded teen job fair to start. But, hours went by and nothing happened.

"I just think it's wrong. They're giving us false information and it's very unorganized," Tyra Jones said.

Jones signed up for the event and Tavares Smith, the organizer of the event, didn't show up until hours after the doors opened.

Smith brought cash for the rental space and new information parents said they were never told. Smith said out of the hundreds of teens trying to qualify, only 50 would get a summer job at the car wash.

Teens said Tuesday was the day they were told they would be matched up to jobs and they had to bring their social security number and birth certificate.

Now, they said they worry Smith had ulterior motives with that information.

But, Smith brought a participant from last year's event to speak on the authenticity of the program but even that teen said his experience varied.

"At first I ain' gonna flodge, I thought it was a scam," Antoine Carr, previous participant, said. "We weren't getting paid as much as I thought we were gonna get paid and ain't getting enough hours."

Smith apologized, but said he isn't entirely sure what the next step will be for the teens.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.