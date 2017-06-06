High school students question validity of 'summer job' program

At a Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, MLGW officials broke down its plan for reducing mass outages in the future.More >>
A third person has been arrested following the shooting that injured a man at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel.More >>
A violinist who played with Memphis Symphony Orchestra claims she was attacked by a United Airlines employee for trying to bring her instrument on board a plane.More >>
Ole Miss released its response to the notice of allegations involving infractions from football, women's basketball, and track and field it received from NCAA in February.More >>
Memphis Business Journal reported that a corporation with ties to Cook Out recently filed a building permit for three Danver's properties, which it recently purchased.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
