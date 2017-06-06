Senses Nightclub will reopen after being closed for several years

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 40 at Jackson Avenue forced emergency crews to close the eastbound lanes.More >>
A year ago a Memphis police officer was run over and killed as he tried to get others to safety.More >>
Hundreds of high school students stood in line for summer jobs on Monday, but when they showed up to orientation on Tuesday, they were left waiting.More >>
Memphis City Council members are expected to approve a $680 million balanced budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday.More >>
A man burglarized a Family Dollar store twice after hiding in a back stock room until the employees closed the store for the day.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Ole Miss released a 125 page response Tuesday to the NCAA notice of allegations. The NCAA charges the Rebel football program with 21 violations ranging from personalized recruiting videos to cash payments to recruits and players. Ole Miss will contest 7 of the charges. That includes the biggest infractions (head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control).More >>
