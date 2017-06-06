Senses Nightclub will reopen after being closed for several years

A controversial nightclub that has been closed for several years will reopen on Saturday.

Neighbors of Senses Nightclub in Midtown were upset over the parking situation created by the club, as well as the crime that accompanied it. A court order required the club to obtain a special permit in order to reopen its doors.

"If I'm going to get up at 6 'o clock in the morning, I don't want to be running off of an hour and a half, two hours of sleep because the patrons of the club are walking out and keeping me up all hours of the night," said Ty David, who lives nearby.

The club held a preview on Tuesday showing off its new lights, menu, safety measures that will be available to patrons this weekend.

"We've got 90 days to do that [obtain the special permit], to get that started and in the meantime, we are going to work with the neighborhood to try to make sure that we address any concerns they may have," Mike Todd said.

The new owners said they've leased more than 200 extra parking spots and reduced the club's capacity to 700 people. They also added security whose job it is to turn away those who come to the club on foot.

"One of my roommates tried to go there walking, because it's so close by," Alejandro Chinas said. "They told him he wasn't allowed to walk regardless of the fact that we live close by."

Controversy aside, organizers hope the club will attract Millennials, Baby Boomers, and Gen X'ers for a multi-sensory experience.

"We're trying to provide a sophisticated experience and we are trying to do something that's like Vegas and Miami," Todd said. "I haven't seen anything like this ever in Memphis before."

Organizers say some of the money raised at the club's grand opening this weekend will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

