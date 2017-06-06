1 adult, 1 child critically injured in I-40 crash

A crash on Interstate 40 at Jackson Avenue forced emergency crews to close the eastbound lanes.

Memphis Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 4:19 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Police said one adult was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. One juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.

