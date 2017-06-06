Man burglarizes Family Dollar twice by hiding in stock room

A man burglarized a Family Dollar store twice after hiding in a back stock room until the employees closed the store for the day.

Memphis Police Department said the man entered Family Dollar, located in the 100 block of E.H. Crump, on April 1 and hid until the store closed. After employees closed the store, the man was captured on surveillance video leaving the stock room around midnight with a cloth wrapped around his head. He took multiple items from the store and left out of the back door.

The man returned to the store on June 5 and, again, hid in the stockroom until closing time. The man was captured on surveillance around midnight coming out of the stock room.

If you have any information about the man's identity, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

