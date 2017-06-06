Prosecution: Will not use video of alleged assault involving Commissioner Ford

County commissioner Justin Ford did not appear at latest court hearing

County commissioner Justin Ford did not appear at latest court hearing

The existence of a video quickly became a focus of a preliminary hearing regarding a Shelby County Commissioner charged with assaulting his girlfriend.

The prosecution acknowledged a video existed of the incident, but the prosecutor said he was not planning on using the video during the court hearing. However, defense attorneys want to see the video and be able to determine if it gives any relevant information to the case.

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford is accused of choking and hitting his girlfriend in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken.

The commissioner is facing aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges. If found guilty, he could be ousted from his county commission seat.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.