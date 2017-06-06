Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old from Georgia

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old child from Calhoun, Georgia.

The child was taken by Emily Paige Sherer, 21, and was last seen at the Baymont Inn in Calhoun, Georgia.

They were last seen in a blue 2017 Impreza Subaru with Arizona license plate number CAS2410.

Skylee is a white female, 14-years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a peach colored hooded jacket, khaki shorts, and sandals.

Emily Sherer is 21-years old, white female, brown hair, hazel eyes, and is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

