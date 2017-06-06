School Board Chairman on Trezevant allegations: 'We take this seriously'

Chairman Chris Caldwell said the Board takes the allegations against Trezevant seriously (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Almost a week after Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin resigned and left a 6-page letter full of accusations, the Shelby County School Board held a press conference.

School Board Chairman Chris Caldwell said the board takes allegations such as those in the letter "seriously" and he is expecting to hold a special called meeting Thursday.

Following the letter, it was announced an audit of all high school transcripts in SCS will be conducted. However, Caldwell would not comment on the extent of the audit or what the audit would actually cover.

"I fully support the audit of all the high school transcripts," Caldwell said. "I'm not really going to characterize how I feel about this."

Caldwell said he wanted to be fair to everyone involved.

"We want to get to the bottom of this, we take this seriously, and we want to be fair to everybody that's involved in this because that's part of our country is giving people a chance and wait until you get all the facts," Caldwell said.

Caldwell also said it was too premature to discuss how much the audit would cost the county.

