Suspicious package shuts down streets, evacuates Beale Street Landing

Memphis Police Department has multiple streets blocked off due to a suspicious package.

Streets in the area around Wagner Street and Beale Street were blocked off Tuesday night, just after 7 p.m., as police investigated the package.

Police were flagged down by an individual who said a suspicious package at Beale Street and Riverside Drive near the Amtrak tracks. Officers located a backpack type bag on a handrail near the trolley stop at Riverside, South of Beale.

MPD's Bomb Unit and Canine are en route to the scene.

Police evacuated Tom Lee Park and Beale Street Landing for precautionary measures.

