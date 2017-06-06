Suspicious package shuts down streets, evacuates Beale Street Landing

Memphis Police Department has multiple streets blocked off due to reports of a suspicious package.More >>
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
That's why WMC Action News 5 and United Way are teaming up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.More >>
Almost a week after Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin resigned and left a 6-page letter full of accusations,More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old child from Calhoun, Georgia.More >>
Tennessee Department of Education hired an independent auditor to review all Shelby County schools.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
