Neighbors watch as police chase wanted man through woods, neighborhoods

Neighbors describe watching the police chase the wanted suspect through the neighborhood and the woods (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

It was a chaotic scene in East Memphis Tuesday night as police searched for a wanted man who led them through neighborhoods and wooded areas.

People in that East Memphis neighborhood didn't know what to think when a dozen police officers showed up. They watched as officers searched for a wanted man.

"Sitting on the porch, enjoying the breeze, and all of a sudden the madness happens," witness Kevin Jones said.

Jones and Bernard Woods were enjoying the weather on their porch on Goodwyn Street, near Park Avenue, when police suddenly swarmed the neighborhood.

"We saw police running behind a guy and he ran down that yard right now and we don't know what happened," Woods said.

The men said the suspect was a big man wearing a blue shirt, weighing about 250 to 280 pounds, and was darting between houses.

Police searched buildings and houses in the neighborhood.

Woods told officers to search his house.

"I just wanted to make sure he didn't run into my house," Woods said.

Apparently, the suspect had several warrants and when police initially saw him - he took off running.

Other officers stood outside the wooded area watching and waiting while neighbors watched them.

"He's been standing there about 30 minutes. It's crazy over here now," neighbor Orvester Tate said.

The search spilled over to a neighboring street.

Neighbors just want all the crime to stop in the area.

Police have not said what the warrants are for or if they ever found the suspect they were looking for.

