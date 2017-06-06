Neighbors watch as police chase wanted man through woods, neighborhoods

A controversial nightclub that has been closed for several years will reopen on Saturday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking and shooting in the 1200 block of Getwell Road.
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
That's why WMC Action News 5 and United Way are teaming up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.
Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.
Memphian Bob Bedford can give an eyewitness account of what happened on the shores of France 73 years ago Tuesday.
It was a chaotic scene in East Memphis Tuesday night as police searched for a wanted man who led them through neighborhoods and wooded areas.
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.
