Memphis D-Day veteran honored on 73rd anniversary of invasion

Memphian Bob Bedford can give an eyewitness account of what happened on the shores of France 73 years ago Tuesday.

The Allies gambled everything on the massive invasion that turned the tide of World War II. Only a handful of Bedford’s shipmates are still alive to tell the story of June 6, 1944, D-Day.

Bedford, now 97, was cheered by a big crowd at Bosco’s on the Square in Memphis Tuesday night as he entered the restaurant and brewery wearing the uniform he proudly served his country in all those years ago. And now there’s a very special place at Bosco’s where you can go and hear the stories of the war with the Memphian who survived that bloody, historic day.

A group of Bedford’s fans dedicated a bar stool inscribed with a plaque: “Reserved for Lt. Robert “Bob” Bedford, World War II D-Day Vet, Our Hero.” Paul Sax, one of Bedford’s many fans, helped organize the dedication and honors. “He had a great time with a big audience,” Sax said.

