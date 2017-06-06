Man shot, carjacked at Tobacco and Mart store

Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking and shooting in the 1200 block of Getwell Road.

The shooting and carjacking happened at the Tobacco and Mart store.

Police said just before 10 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found a victim shot.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The suspect stole a 2002 blue Lexus. He is described as a black male, six-feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

