Golf's top stars return to Memphis for FedEx St. Jude Classic

They're here! Many of the top golfers in the World will call Memphis home for the next few days.

They're ready to get swinging in the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

The 60th annual event is once again loaded with a host of the best players on the planet.

Graeme McDowell of Ireland is in the field. He has a green jacket for winning the 2010 Masters.

2-Time U.S. Open Winner Retief Goosen of Sweden has 40 professional victories and makes Memphis a regular tour stop.

So does American Ben Crane. He has five wins on the PGA Tour. The last one came at the 2014 FESJC.

"Obviously, this course has great memories for me," Crane said. "What St. Jude does, what FedEx does. It's just second to none. So, FedEx is a huge part of the PGA Tour. I mean, it's the FedEx Cup so, arguably, this is the most important tournament we play all year. And then being able to play for the kids at the hospital, knowing their stories. Knowing some of them personally, It's a special week."

Crane and the rest of the field will vie for $6.4 million in prize money. The winner takes home more than $1.1 Million.

The 60th annual tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.

