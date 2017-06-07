Ole Miss statement, Horn Lake makes history, Tad Cummins trial set, SCS audit updates

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Election day wrapped up in DeSoto County, Mississippi without many surprises, but one town making history. We'll tell you what happened this morning on WMC.

Today the Mid-South food bank will continue its help for people in some of the hardest hit areas in last month's storm. Details on that and how we did with our fundraiser to help storm victims this morning.

Apple may have found a way to end the dangerous practice of texting while driving. We'll explain this morning on WMC.

Shelby County School Board members are trying to get ahead of the fall out. They are trying to remain transparent as they investigate allegations of grade tampering and claims by the former principal.. An update on that process and investigation this morning.

The former teacher accused of kidnapping a Tennessee teen and taking her across the country will go to trial next month. We'll explain this morning the latest on the case.

For months Ole Miss has said it's eager to tell it's side of the story involving the NCAA investigation into its Football Program. The Rebels responded with a 125 page document. We'll go through it this morning on WMC.

Weather:

Very comfortable outside...feels great!! Temps in the 60s this AM with highs in the low 80s. Details on the day and week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Nashville Police investigating fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

Neighbors watch as police chase wanted man through woods, neighborhoods

Former Covington police officer indicted on rape of teen

Senses Nightclub will reopen after being closed for several years

Police respond to carjacking and shooting on Getwell Road



Join us this morning as we get you ready this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor