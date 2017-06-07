18-wheeler overturns at I-240, I-55; ramp blocked until 7 a.m.

An 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection of I-55 and I-240 Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police Department said the driver came around the corner and lost control, coming up over the embankment and flipping over.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The truck spilled household goods all over the road and the median. There were no hazardous materials inside.

The intersection is blocked as crews work to clean up debris from the crash.

Those coming from I-240 traveling southbound are blocked from entering I-55. As an alternate route, drivers can exit at Norris Road. To continue southbound, use Elvis Presley Boulevard/Highway 51.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 7 a.m.

