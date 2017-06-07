University of Memphis approves tuition, employee salary increase

Louisville and Memphis, former conference opponents, headline the field of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year to help supplement salary increases for full-time employees.More >>
An 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection of I-55 and I-240 Wednesday morning.More >>
It was a chaotic scene in East Memphis Tuesday night as police searched for a wanted man who led them through neighborhoods and wooded areas.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking and shooting in the 1200 block of Getwell Road.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
President Donald Trump used his favorite platform Wednesday to announce he would nominate attorney Christopher A. Wray as the next director of the FBI.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.More >>
Late Tuesday night, the United States Supreme court approved the Alabama attorney general's request to go forward with the execution of Robert Melson.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
