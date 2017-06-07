University of Memphis approves tuition, employee salary increase

The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year to help supplement salary increases for full-time employees on Tuesday at their quarterly meeting.

All undergraduate, graduate, and law students will see a tuition increase of 2.6 percent.

Full-time staff received a salary increase of three percent. Tenured and tenure-track faculty will receive a two percent increase with a one percent merit, equity and compression pool. Non-tenure track and adjunct faculty will receive a one percent increase, according to a release from the U of M.

In addition, the U of M approved a five percent increase in housing rates.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be Oct. 4.

