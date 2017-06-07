Memphis, Louisville to meet in Gotham Classic

NEW YORK (AP) - Louisville and Memphis, former conference opponents, headline the field of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.
The former Conference USA foes will meet Dec. 16, it was announced Tuesday.
The game at The Garden will mark the 90th time the Cardinals and Tigers will meet with Louisville holding a 53-36 advantage.
Joining the Cardinals and Tigers in the Gotham Classic are Albany, Bryant and Siena.
Louisville and Memphis will each host those three teams in addition to playing at Madison Square Garden.
Albany, Bryant and Siena will also play a round-robin with Siena hosting Albany, Albany hosting Bryant, and Bryant hosting Siena.
