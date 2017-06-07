Memphis Zoo's baby hippo up to 250 pounds

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for roof scams.More >>
Winnie, the six-week-old hippo born at the Memphis zoo, now weighs 250 pounds - up from 76 pounds at birth.More >>
A cold front pushed through the Mid-South on Tuesday and left behind cooler, drier air.More >>
An 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection of I-55 and I-240 Wednesday morning.More >>
Louisville and Memphis, former conference opponents, headline the field of the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
