Memphis Zoo's baby hippo up to 250 pounds - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Zoo's baby hippo up to 250 pounds

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Memphis Zoo) (Source: Memphis Zoo)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Winnie, the two-month-old hippo born at the Memphis zoo, now weighs 250 pounds - up from 76 pounds at birth.

Winnie is still nursing, but now sampling other food such as hay, grain and fruit.

Check out the video below for a complete update from the Memphis Zoo about Winnie.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly