Man wanted for roof repair scams

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for roof scams.

SCSO obtained a warrant for Donald Fowler’s arrest. They said he is the owner of Fowler Claims and Roofing.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said Fowler took insurance money and personal money from two separate people in Shelby County. Instead of fixing the roofs, however, he never showed back up.

Fowler is wanted for theft of property from $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property from $10,000 to $60,000.

SCSO warns that there are others running the same scam. He says you should avoid paying the entire amount up front.

As always, check with Better Business Bureau and ask a business for a license and proof of insurance before doing deals.

If you know where Fowler may be, call SCSO at 901-222-5600.

