High school students refurbish homes in Orange Mound

High school students from 11 different churches are spending a week out of their summer to help fix and beautify homes in Memphis.

The Highland Cordova Church of Christ heads up this work camp week, and on Wednesday the students refurbished four homes along Durby Circle in Orange Mound, including the home of Larry and Willie Pea Baker.

"It's tiring, but it's also really fulfilling to know that we've really helped her and gotten her back on her feet with her house," Cole Galbreath said on helping refurbish the Baker's house.

The volunteers paid about $70 a piece for the supplies necessary to make the Baker's home new again, which was a surprise considering the Bakers wanted to fix their home but didn't have the necessary $500.

"It's a wonderful thing," Larry Baker said. "I never did expect this to happen, but they arrived the other day. I was amazed."

Over the last 29 years, the work camp has helped refurbish more than 800 homes, and when these students are done this week, another 20 will be added to the list.

