High school students refurbish homes in Orange Mound

High school students from 11 different churches are spending a week out of their summer to help fix and beautify homes in Memphis.More >>
An Arkansas couple was on their honeymoon in London during the terror attack and arrived at the London Bridge just moments after the attack happened.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for roof scams.More >>
Winnie, the six-week-old hippo born at the Memphis zoo, now weighs 250 pounds - up from 76 pounds at birth.More >>
A cold front pushed through the Mid-South on Tuesday and left behind cooler, drier air.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.More >>
President Donald Trump, who built an empire of hotels, casinos and golf courses, wants to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
