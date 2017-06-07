Arkansas couple in London during terror attack

An Arkansas couple was on their honeymoon in London during the terror attack and arrived at the London Bridge just moments after the attack happened.

Connor and Danielle Robertson were on a double-decker bus tour that arrived at the bridge just a short time after the attack took place.

"We weren't really sure what was happening at the time," Connor Robertson said. "There was a woman that was lying in the middle of the street and there were people shouting, people crying, and she was actually being given CPR. She had blood all over her."

The Robertsons sat on the bus for nearly five minutes before the police gave them instructions.

"There were armed police banging on the side of the bus door saying everyone we need to evacuate get across the bridge run," Connor Robertson said.

The Robertson's family in the small town Tontitown, Arkansas was able to hear from their loved ones in London before any news outlets even caught wind.

"The critical piece for us was we heard from them first, 'there's been a terrorist attack on the bridge where we are but we're okay,'" Ken Robertson, father of Connor, said. "That changes the complexion of what you're feeling and thinking because you know that upfront."

The family said this was something they never expected their loved ones to go through.

"It was pretty eye opening for us," Ken Robertson said. "We knew they were in London but for this to be that close, they literally, as best we can tell, they were probably no more than one minute behind the van."

