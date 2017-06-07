Olympic equestrian got her start at Germantown Charity Horse Show

Melanie Smith Taylor, an Olympic equestrian, got her start at this horse show. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Dreams of winning big are on the minds of all riders at the annual Germantown Charity Horse Show this week.

For Melanie Smith Taylor, a Germantown native and former competitive, those dreams paid off big time.

"This [Germantown Charity Horse Show] was my very first horse show when I was, maybe, 5 years old," she said. "It's always been very special to me."

Taylor competed in 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games and helped bring home gold in the show-jumping event. She now travels to shows around the country as a judge and has even commentated for televised Olympic equestrian events.

"My start was right here," Taylor said referring to the Germantown Charity Horse Show. "As a child, you always have dreams, wild dreams of making it to the Olympic team. To me, it was just setting goals and I was lucky enough to make it to the Olympic team."

