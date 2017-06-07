Olympic equestrian got her start at Germantown Charity Horse Sho - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Olympic equestrian got her start at Germantown Charity Horse Show

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dreams of winning big are on the minds of all riders at the annual Germantown Charity Horse Show this week.

For Melanie Smith Taylor, a Germantown native and former competitive, those dreams paid off big time.

"This [Germantown Charity Horse Show] was my very first horse show when I was, maybe, 5 years old," she said. "It's always been very special to me."

Taylor competed in 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games and helped bring home gold in the show-jumping event. She now travels to shows around the country as a judge and has even commentated for televised Olympic equestrian events.

"My start was right here," Taylor said referring to the Germantown Charity Horse Show. "As a child, you always have dreams, wild dreams of making it to the Olympic team. To me, it was just setting goals and I was lucky enough to make it to the Olympic team."

