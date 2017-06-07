MLGW: All power restored to homes not significantly damaged

MLGW reports that power is restored for all of its customers whose homes were not significantly damaged in the Memorial Day weekend storms.

More than 188,000 people lost power during the storms. MLGW brought in crews from East Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, and even Ohio to help in the restoration process.

For people whose homes received a fair amount of damage, power could not be restored due to safety concerns.

"It's showing me that, like, they don't care about our living conditions or whatever, so I'm kind of lost right now," said Valerie Stewart, who lives with her 70-year-old father.

When she saw that her neighbors got their power back, she wondered why her house was still without.

"I didn't think it would last this long, but it has," she said. "We've been fighting it, trying to use generators, get gas, and stuff like that."

Stewart said MLGW workers visited the house she is renting at least four times, but were unable to help due to the damage caused by the storm.

"Because they haven't come and got the trees up and I've been calling the landlord and I haven't gotten any answers from him at all," she explained.

With trees still over the house and crushing a car in the garage, Stewart said the damage is having a serious impact on her livelihood.

"I can't run my business without the garage, because all of my stuff is in the garage," she said.

Stewart wants answers from her property's owners.

"Get everything running back like it was at first, because right now, it's a disaster," she said.

MLGW President Jerry Collins said the outage was the third largest power outage in Shelby County history.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.