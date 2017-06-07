Blackburn to seek 9th term; no state bid

Rumors have circulated over the past year regarding who would run for what offices. Congressman Marsha Blackburn (TN-07) was rumored to be looking at a bid for Tennessee governor or potentially seeking Senator Bob Corker's (R-TN) seat.

However, Blackburn appears to have put those rumors to rest when she told the Tennessean she would seek her 9th term as U.S. Congressman.

Blackburn represents Tennessee's 9th District. Among the 19 counties in her district are Hardeman County and McNairy County.

Blackburn has been a strong advocate for repealing and replacing the Affordable Healthcare Act, even at times comparing it to TNCare, and she has led an effort to repeal the FCC's privacy rulemaking.

Blackburn will run for re-election in 2018.

