FedEx plane named after 10-year-old St. Jude patient

FedEx Express named one of its airplanes in honor of a 10-year-old St. Jude patient.

The "Purple Eagle" program celebrates a current patient, who is also the son or daughter of a FedEx team member. It's the sixth year for the program.

This year, young Calvin got to see his name branded in all its glory.

The FedEx Cessna Caravan airplane was unveiled at TPC Southwind, home to the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament being played there this week.

