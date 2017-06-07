Warrants issued for alleged serial con-artist, SCSO warns of more victims

A man is on the run after Shelby County Sheriff's Office said he is a serial con-artist and has scammed multiple victims.

Donald Fowler has conned money from two homeowners, but deputies warn there could be more victims.

"We believe there are other victims out there," SCSO Captain Chris Harris said.

Harris said they obtained two theft of property arrest warrants against Fowler because of the two separate cases.

Harris said investigators believe they have identified three other people who got scammed.

"His sales pitch is that he helps these victims work with insurance companies to get the insurance money to pay for the roofs," Harris said.

He said Fowler would have people sign over their insurance check and, in one case, took someone's personal money. But, he never followed through on the work.

Fowler's business profile on the Better Business Bureau website had an A rating Wednesday morning with one good review and one bad. It also had a formal complaint.

By Wednesday afternoon the website revealed the profile was being updated and didn't have a rating.

Harris is warning homeowners to never pay anyone in full until they actually do the work on your home.

"Any reputable builder or roofer is going to not accept pay until the job is complete," Harris said.

Fowler is being represented by high-profile Memphis attorney Leslin Ballin, who said he couldn't comment on the case or say if Fowler would surrender to authorities.

Investigators are asking anyone who tried to do business with Fowler to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

