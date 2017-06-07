First woman African-American elected to Horn Lake's Board of Aldermen

Horn Lake voters made history Tuesday night when they elected the city's first African-American woman to the Board of Aldermen.

LaShonda Johnson is definitely excited about being elected; however, she said her main focus right now is the community.

“A change starts with one person and I wanted to be that person," Johnson said.

Johnson ran as a Democrat on a platform that highlighted the people in her hometown.



“I want to have a sense of community,” Johnson said. “You know, I want to know my neighbors. I want to be able to help my neighbors work together."



The community couldn't be happier about their newly chosen official, and the excitement could be felt throughout the area.

“I think that it's wonderful, a wonderful thing for our black women," said Horn Lake resident Dorian Sanders.

“We don't care about the African American female component, we are just thrilled that we have an invested adult who is available," added Horn Lake resident Carson Culver.



Johnson serves as the current planning commissioner of Ward 5, already a step ahead when it comes to knowing Horn Lake and what she wants to create for the people.



“A safe environment for everyone, a safe city, so neighborhood watch,” Johnson said. “The infrastructure needs work as well.”



Others said they just want to keep their community fun.

