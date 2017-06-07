Joe's Crab Shack owner files for bankruptcy

The owner of Joe's Crab Shack has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over falling sales and plans to sell the company for $50 million.

Ignite Restaurants, which owns the chain, has been closing weaker locations since last year.

It's unclear how the bankruptcy will impact restaurants.

There is one location in Memphis off of Germantown Parkway.

