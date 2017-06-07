BPD needs help identifying robbery suspect

The Bartlett Police Department needs help from the public to identify a man accused of theft.

A complaint was filed by the victim to BPD stating that the man robbed him in his vehicle and stole his debit card during the overnight hours of Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23. The subject was photographed at the Bank of Bartlett on Stage Road using the stolen card.

The search to find the suspect has now lasted for more than two weeks. If you have any information that could help BPD find or identify this individual you are urged to contact Detective May at 901-385-5529 ext. 2110.

