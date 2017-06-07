Video catches thieves breaking into cars at Sun Studios

Horn Lake voters made history Tuesday night when they elected the city's first African-American woman to the Board of Aldermen.More >>
Horn Lake voters made history Tuesday night when they elected the city's first African-American woman to the Board of Aldermen.More >>
Shelby County commissioners estimate that opioid addiction is costing Shelby County millions of dollars. As a result, they want drug companies to pay up.More >>
Shelby County commissioners estimate that opioid addiction is costing Shelby County millions of dollars. As a result, they want drug companies to pay up.More >>
Thieves were caught on camera hitting up tourists at a popular spot many come from around the world to see.More >>
Thieves were caught on camera hitting up tourists at a popular spot many come from around the world to see.More >>
The Bartlett Police Department needs help from the public to identify a man accused of theft.More >>
The Bartlett Police Department needs help from the public to identify a man accused of theft.More >>
High school students from 11 different churches are spending a week out of their summer to help fix and beautify homes in Memphis.More >>
High school students from 11 different churches are spending a week out of their summer to help fix and beautify homes in Memphis.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>