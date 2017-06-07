Video catches thieves breaking into cars at Sun Studios

Thieves were caught on camera hitting up tourists at a popular spot many come from around the world to see.

Memphis police said the two suspects were caught on camera breaking into cars in the back parking lot of Sun Studios last Sunday.



Windows to two cars were smashed in, and various items and personal IDs were taken.

Managers at Sun Studios said the victims were both visitors to the popular tourist site. However, they declined to comment on if they're changing any measures to stop future occurrences.

Tourists said regardless of what the business does, they're putting their safety first, starting with keeping their valuables out of sight.

“If they walk by they see something in your vehicle, they're gonna break in and take it,” said tourist John Colunga. “if they walk by and they don't see anything, they're not going to break in cause it's not worth their time.”

They're taking precautions, knowing out-of-towners can be seen as targets.

“You've gotta be cautious no matter where you’re going, no matter what you’re doing, unfortunately, they're going to go after areas where there's a lot of people,” said tourist Carmela Armano.

They say they don't blame the business or the city because crime can happen anywhere.



“Just have to be aware of your surroundings all the time no matter where you are even when your home,” said tourist Tony Armano.

