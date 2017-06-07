MPD: Man shot in his own backyard

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in the leg in his backyard, Memphis police confirmed.

The man told police he was in his backyard in the 4300 block of Shadow Leaf Cove off of Egypt Central Road when he was shot through his privacy fence by an unknown person.

He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No additional information is available at this time.

