17-year-old charged in January murder will be tried as adult

A teenager has been arrested and charged in the first homicide of 2017.

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember 18-year-old Kiara Tatum, who was killed on New Year’s Day.

The 17-year-old charged with murdering 18-year-old Kiara Tatum early this year will now be tried in the adult court system rather than the juvenile court system.

Jaylen Clayton is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Memphis Police Department said Clayton and one other suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered on Danville Circle in Parkway Village on Jan. 1.

Tatum was shot and died from her injuries. Family members say Tatum, the first homicide victim of the new year, was an innocent bystander.

“You guys have got to stop shooting and hitting innocent people because you all took my breath away from me,” said the victim’s mother, Latoya Tatum.

Kiara was a freshman at LeMoyne-Owen College who hoped to become a nurse one day. She graduated from Sheffield High school in 2016.

Police have yet to identify a motive for the shooting. 22-year-old Devonte Robinson has also been charged in connection with this murder.

