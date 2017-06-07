Police searching for gas station shooting suspect

Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspect who shot a man at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

The victim told police he was walking through the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station on McLemore Avenue and he spoke to the unidentified suspect.

He said they exchanged words and the suspect shot him.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

He drove away from the scene in a maroon sedan with a woman in the front passenger’s seat.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

