Memphis ready to rock out at 21st annual Gibson Guitar 5K

These two guitars will be auctioned off the night of the 5K (Source: Gibson Guitar 5K)

This Saturday, Memphis is getting amped up and lacing up their sneakers for the 21st annual Gibson Guitar 5K.

The 5K starts at 7 p.m. downtown at the Gibson Guitar Factory at the corner of 2nd Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue.

Two Gibson guitars will also be auctioned off that night at 8:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Memphis rooftop post-race party.

One of the guitars is a 1964 reissue Gibson ES 345, and the other is a Gibson ES 330 Humbucker.

All proceeds from the 5K and auction will benefit St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc.

WMC’s own Joe Birch will serve as emcee for the event.

To register or learn more, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.