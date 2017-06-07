Bishop Holley mourns death of Bishop Choby of Nashville Diocese

Bishop Martin D. Holley was due to meet with Most Reverend David R. Choby of the Diocese of Nashville this week.

Most Reverend Choby passed away June 3 while being treated for a fall that he took on February 7 earlier this year. The fall caused a cut to his head and damaged his vertebrae. He was showing great neurological progress but succumbed to complications of the infections in his back.

Bishop Holley was scheduled to visit him where he was being treated in Nashville. Bishop Holley expressed his sympathy and condolences to his family and others affected by this loss in a statement given on June 5:

On Pentecost Sunday, I received the sad news of the passing of the Most Reverend David Choby, Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville. I had just been in a brief conversation with Bishop Emeritus J. Terry Steib, on Saturday morning before the ordination of our seminarians to the Priesthood, speaking to him about the good bishop, and I looked forward to visiting with Bishop Choby this week. Now that that he has finished his final journey here on earth at the end of the Easter Season of God's grace and mercy, let us commend our beloved brother to the Lord, that the Lord may grant him eternal rest and peace in the kingdom of God. We will miss him, and I, along with all the clergy and the people of God in Memphis, offer our sympathy, condolence, love and prayers to his family, the clergy and all the people of God in the Diocese of Nashville during this time of their sorry at the passing of Bishop Choby.

He was a good and holy bishop and a very good shepherd to the people of his diocese.

Choby was born in Nashville, TN where he graduated from Father Ryan High School. He was only the second priest of diocese’s 169-year history to become its bishop; the others have all come from outside the diocese. He is survived by his only sibling Diane C. Dyche who resides in Fort Worth, TX.

